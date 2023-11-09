Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

