Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 209 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $179.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

