Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,204 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $75.77 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

