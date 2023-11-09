Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

