Rathbones Group PLC Has $186.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99,764 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $186,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $465.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

