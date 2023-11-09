Raymond James Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$7.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.32.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

