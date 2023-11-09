Replimune Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 2,217 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

