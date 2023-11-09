Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Progyny, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Down 7.8 %

PGNY stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,228,000 after buying an additional 127,976 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after buying an additional 1,062,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.