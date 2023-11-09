Ric Smith Sells 3,082 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $274,460.97.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on S. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.