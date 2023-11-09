RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the software maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.8 %

RNG opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

