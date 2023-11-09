Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $8.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.13 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Root news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour acquired 9,485 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,270.15. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Root by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Root by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Root by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

