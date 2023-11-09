Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 962761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,322 shares of company stock worth $2,210,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 680,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.