Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$28.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.90.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.34 and a 52-week high of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.