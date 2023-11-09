Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($84.43).

NXT opened at GBX 7,338 ($90.58) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,090.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,878.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,312 ($65.57) and a one year high of GBX 7,464 ($92.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,601.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

