Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Desjardins cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.81.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$54.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.12. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.00 and a 1 year high of C$82.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

