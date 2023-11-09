Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.22% of Immersion worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,815.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,947 shares of company stock valued at $768,603. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

