Royce & Associates LP Buys 18,660 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.59% of V2X worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVX. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

V2X Stock Down 1.9 %

VVX stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

