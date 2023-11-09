Royce & Associates LP Buys 27,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.37% of NeoGenomics worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 187,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,069,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

