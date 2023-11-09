Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,686 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.16% of Mistras Group worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.54. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

