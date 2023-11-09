Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

