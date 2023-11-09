Royce & Associates LP Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.57% of TTEC worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TTEC by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TTEC by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on TTEC

TTEC Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.