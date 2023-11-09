Royce & Associates LP Has $9.66 Million Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.75% of Tiptree worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tiptree stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

