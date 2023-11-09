Royce & Associates LP Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.