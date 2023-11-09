Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.91% of Atrion worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Atrion by 16.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.38. The stock has a market cap of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 57.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

