Royce & Associates LP Purchases 16,500 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.65% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 3.8 %

CMTL stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

