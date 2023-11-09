Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.48% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $16,636,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

