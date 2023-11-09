Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,179 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.95% of Daseke worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $4,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.