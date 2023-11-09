Royce & Associates LP Sells 20,400 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.62% of Ardmore Shipping worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ASC opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.