Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,619 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.74% of A10 Networks worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,532,000 after purchasing an additional 260,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $95,537.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,825.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,509 shares of company stock valued at $303,130 in the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

