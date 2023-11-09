Ruth Porat Acquires 247 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Ruth Porat bought 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.54 per share, with a total value of $24,833.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

