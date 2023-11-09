Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,514 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,294 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,968.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,491.84.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $200,255.44.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,077 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,680.62.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,610 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,141.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64.56.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 210 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $7.81 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 112.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.