Scott H. Galit Sells 12,222 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67 and a beta of 0.96.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
