Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $284.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.90, but opened at $195.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $194.16, with a volume of 255,903 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.
View Our Latest Analysis on SWAV
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shockwave Medical Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
About Shockwave Medical
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shockwave Medical
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.