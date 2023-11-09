Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $284.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.90, but opened at $195.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $194.16, with a volume of 255,903 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

