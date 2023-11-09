Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.60) to GBX 760 ($9.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 738.75 ($9.12).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 391.80 ($4.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £467.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,015 ($12.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.08.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

