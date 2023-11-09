Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.