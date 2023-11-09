Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $85.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $56.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.