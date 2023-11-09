Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,830 ($47.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 2,772 ($34.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,802.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,892.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.51 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,528 ($31.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,604 ($44.49).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

