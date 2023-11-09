Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

