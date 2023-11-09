Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.10) to GBX 990 ($12.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 974 ($12.02).

LON STAN opened at GBX 619.80 ($7.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.04. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 557 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.87). The company has a market cap of £16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

