Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.10) to GBX 990 ($12.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 974 ($12.02).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
