Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.46% of Standex International worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,425 shares of company stock worth $827,597. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.