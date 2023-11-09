Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.18, but opened at $130.04. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Standex International shares last traded at $132.57, with a volume of 6,066 shares.

SXI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $827,597. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

