Stephen Keller Buys 2,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Envista by 19.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 59.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

