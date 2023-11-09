Stifel Nicolaus Raises Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

