StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 109.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

