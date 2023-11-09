TD Securities Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AX.UN
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 3.1 %
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.