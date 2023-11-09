TD Securities Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$6.33 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$683.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

