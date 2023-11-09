TD Securities Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.62.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.58 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

