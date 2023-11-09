TD Securities Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.68.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

TSE AND opened at C$39.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.14. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.76 and a one year high of C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

