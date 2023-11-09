TD Securities Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on AND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.