TD Securities Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$23.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

TSE CFP opened at C$15.95 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

