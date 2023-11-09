TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,224,990 shares of company stock worth $117,096,617. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $93.79 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

