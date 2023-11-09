The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 342,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

